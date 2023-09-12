Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

