Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,149 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 4.7% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $17,568,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,402,086 shares of company stock worth $224,463,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

BX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.70. 487,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $114.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

