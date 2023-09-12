Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.8% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,031,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

