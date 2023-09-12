Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,301 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $153.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.95. The company has a market capitalization of $361.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

