Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 78,853 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000. Splunk accounts for 2.9% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.05. 403,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,771. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -376.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.