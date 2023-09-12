Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Crown makes up 3.5% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Crown worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 72.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $97.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.