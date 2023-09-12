Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of XMAR stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

