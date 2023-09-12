Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after buying an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39. The firm has a market cap of $275.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

