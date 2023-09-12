Gratia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 97,400 Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Karat Packaging accounts for 2.1% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Karat Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 90.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Karat Packaging Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 6,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,333. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $423.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.37. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $108.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Karat Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.