Gratia Capital LLC Sells 58,000 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Gratia Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Textainer Group comprises 9.4% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 198.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.23. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

