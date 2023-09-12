Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Security Asset Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

