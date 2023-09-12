Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.12

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $8.46. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 174 shares.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $805.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

