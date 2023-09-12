Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires 2,762 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9,206.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,252,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,224. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.