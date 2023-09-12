Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires 2,762 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9,206.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,252,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Brookfield Stock Performance
NYSE:BN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,224. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.22 and a beta of 1.43.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
