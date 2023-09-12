Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Buys 335 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.4% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.86. 598,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,898,342. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

