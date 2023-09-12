Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,454 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,818,000 after purchasing an additional 805,938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 1,352,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

