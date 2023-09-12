Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $61,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $721,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.22. 40,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,192. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.73 and a 200-day moving average of $322.42.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

