Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in TELUS by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of TU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 72,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.58%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

