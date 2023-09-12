Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases 958 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1,955.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 826,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 566,598 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,619,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,810,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,689,000 after acquiring an additional 187,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Open Text Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.