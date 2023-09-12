Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 6.5% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. owned about 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 466,091 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

