Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Sells 1,188 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 229,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,991. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.