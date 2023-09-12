Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Sells 6,411 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MA traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $415.85. 154,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.18 and its 200-day moving average is $380.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

