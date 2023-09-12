Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Sells 69,556 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,556 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.96. The company had a trading volume of 870,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $421.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

