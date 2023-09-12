Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 2nd

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Great American Bancorp Price Performance

GTPS stock remained flat at $35.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Great American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

