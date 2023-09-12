Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 2nd

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
GTPS stock remained flat at $35.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Great American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.
About Great American Bancorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great American Bancorp
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.