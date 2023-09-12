Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GTPS remained flat at $35.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. Great American Bancorp has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $35.50.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile
