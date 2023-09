Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (GECCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Price Performance

Shares of GECCM opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%

Featured Stories

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

