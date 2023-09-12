Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (GECCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Price Performance
Shares of GECCM opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Buy the Dip in Oracle: 5 Reasons Why it’s a Good Idea
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- It’s a Good Time To Buy High-Yield Dogs of the Dividend Kings
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AMC Stock: The Horror Film Traders Keep Showing Up For
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.