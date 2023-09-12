Great Point Partners LLC Acquires 335,126 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 335,126 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up 5.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.96% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. 62,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,023 shares of company stock worth $394,102. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

