Great Point Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,595,000. Cytokinetics comprises approximately 3.5% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after buying an additional 1,031,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after buying an additional 983,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.58. 20,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,968. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,390,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,924.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,390,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,300 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

