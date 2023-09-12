Great Point Partners LLC Has $21.88 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Great Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $21,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.95. 13,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

