Great Point Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190,807 shares during the period. Gracell Biotechnologies makes up about 1.2% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,421,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 613,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 238,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,725. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $216.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -1.38.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

