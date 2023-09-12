Great Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 620,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,000. Mineralys Therapeutics comprises about 1.9% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 1.52% of Mineralys Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLYS. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,440,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,740,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,603,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,618,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,047,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

MLYS traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 27,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.52. Research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon Congleton bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,621,401.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,185 in the last quarter.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.