Great Point Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Great Point Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,778 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of UroGen Pharma worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of URGN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UroGen Pharma

In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $68,438.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,510.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

