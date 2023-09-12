Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) is Greenlight Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Greenlight Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,453 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners comprises 31.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.36% of Green Brick Partners worth $582,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.62. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $456.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

