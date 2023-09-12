Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) is Greenlight Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Greenlight Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,453 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners comprises 31.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.36% of Green Brick Partners worth $582,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.
Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.6 %
GRBK stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.62. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.
