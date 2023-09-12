Greenland Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 58,100 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $122.11.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

