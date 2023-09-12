Greenland Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 113.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,500 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.5% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

