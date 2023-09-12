Greenland Capital Management LP Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4,293.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.1% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Down 0.6 %

CMI stock opened at $233.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average of $235.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.