Greenland Capital Management LP Has $16.83 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,015 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up 1.8% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Greenland Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of NiSource worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in NiSource by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

