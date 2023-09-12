Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $11.43 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,000. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.2% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOC opened at $425.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $416.71 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.