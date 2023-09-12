Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $13.03 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,000. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $497.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $489.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $504.73. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

