Greenland Capital Management LP Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. Greenland Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 873,608 shares of company stock valued at $141,962,128. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $199.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $206.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

