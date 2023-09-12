Greenland Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $420.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

