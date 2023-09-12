Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000. Greenland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,469,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $823,811,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,957,000 after purchasing an additional 664,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,261,000 after purchasing an additional 51,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

