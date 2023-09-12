Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 195,000 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Greenland Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,681,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,106,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,263,000 after buying an additional 977,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,873,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of CUZ opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.29%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

