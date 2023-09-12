Greenland Capital Management LP Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 445,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,577,000. Brixmor Property Group accounts for about 1.0% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greenland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $3,145,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,115,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 224.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 549,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

