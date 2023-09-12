Greenlight Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Weatherford International makes up approximately 1.9% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Weatherford International worth $34,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $97.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 46.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

