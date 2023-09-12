Greenlight Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,740 shares during the period. Capri makes up 3.2% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $58,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Capri by 135.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 107,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,118. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.