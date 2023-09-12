Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $84.79 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,070 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up approximately 4.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Tenet Healthcare worth $84,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC remained flat at $73.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 29,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.