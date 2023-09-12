Greenlight Capital Inc. Makes New $21.94 Million Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,943,000. First Citizens BancShares makes up about 1.2% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $13.90 on Tuesday, reaching $1,340.79. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,378.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,151.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

