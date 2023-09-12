Greenlight Capital Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 96,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 747,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $521,000.

PDBC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. 55,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,433. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

