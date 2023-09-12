Greenline Partners LLC Acquires 936 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,576,000 after purchasing an additional 415,176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after buying an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,905,000 after buying an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,113,112. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

