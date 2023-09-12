Greenline Partners LLC Buys 1,594 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.0% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $222.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

